Tanguar Haor report sparks public outcry, leads to regulatory action
A wave of public outcry following an investigative report by Prothom Alo on Tanguar Haor prompted the authorities to bring significant changes in their policy over the wetland in Sunamganj.
The report – titled "Tanguar Haor: Existence at stake, nature faces depletion" – ignited national concern over the ecological degradation of the significant wetland.
On Wednesday, hundreds of Haor residents, led by environmental activist Halim Dad Khan, formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka. They called on the interim government to save the Ramsar-listed wetland – located in Dharmapasha and Tahirpur upazilas – from further destruction.
“Tanguar Haor is not just a tourist spot; it is a living, breathing ecosystem,” said Halim Dad Khan. He warned that plastic waste, loud noise, and unregulated tourism, including two hundred houseboats, were wreaking havoc on its delicate balance.
Later, Sunamganj’s deputy commissioner Mohammad Ilias Mia wrote an article in Prothom Alo, noting that Tanguar Haor is not a golden egg-laying duck and highlighting the threat of “Las Vegas-style tourism.”
On 22 June, the district administration imposed a ban on all houseboat activities within the Haor’s core ecological zones, including the area around the scenic watchtower. While tourism continues, only regulated boat travel is now permitted.
Alongside the ban, authorities also issued 14 directives for tourists. They include no loud music, plastic waste, chemicals, fishing, hunting, or tree cutting, mandatory use of designated waterways and life jackets, and wildlife observation from a distance without flash photography.
The Sunamganj DC announced that leaflets and signboards bearing these rules would be visibly posted on boats and at key locations such as Saheb Bari Ghat in the coming days.
In his article, the DC drew attention to ongoing efforts to install waste management systems on houseboats – potentially converting organic waste into biogas or fertilizer. However, challenges persist, especially among smaller operators lacking resources for eco-friendly upgrades.
Experts lauded the initiatives as long-overdue but essential action to protect the wetland’s biodiversity. “Unchecked tourism was pushing a Ramsar-recognised wetland to the brink,” commented a Dhaka-based ecologist.
At the same time, concerns remain about impacts of the restrictions on the livelihoods. Officials emphasised the importance of balancing environmental health with community well-being.