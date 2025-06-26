Tanguar Haor report sparks public outcry, leads to regulatory action

A wave of public outcry following an investigative report by Prothom Alo on Tanguar Haor prompted the authorities to bring significant changes in their policy over the wetland in Sunamganj.

The report – titled "Tanguar Haor: Existence at stake, nature faces depletion" – ignited national concern over the ecological degradation of the significant wetland.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Haor residents, led by environmental activist Halim Dad Khan, formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka. They called on the interim government to save the Ramsar-listed wetland – located in Dharmapasha and Tahirpur upazilas – from further destruction.