COP31 fails to agree climate deal in chaotic finale
The COP31 climate talks headed for a historic defeat Sunday after the EU and other countries refused to endorse a pact that omitted fossil fuels as the summit lurched into record overtime in Turkey.
The main deal was rejected by a host of nations 44 hours after the summit’s official close in a chaotic COP31 finale in the Turkish city of Antalya.
“We will not endorse a cover decision... that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change,” said Ireland’s climate minister, Darragh O’Brien, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency.
COP31 President Murat Kurum conceded the deal had failed to reach consensus.
“I understand that there is no agreement on this text. For that reason, these decisions have not been adopted,” he told the closing session.
Fossil fuels are a flashpoint at the climate talks, which come against a difficult backdrop of soaring energy prices and geopolitical tensions stemming from the war between the United States and Iran that has roiled the Middle East.
Language around fossil fuels is fiercely opposed by petrostates such as Saudi Arabia.
With expectations low, negotiations chief Australia had sought an overarching “cover decision” to capture what countries agreed at COP31 and send a signal about the future course of climate action.
But the final proposal failed to mention coal, oil and gas at all, plunging the summit into turmoil as it broke the record for the longest-ever UN climate conference.
“We will not compromise our future to benefit fossil fuel interests. We will not accept an outcome that undermines our security and threatens our future,” the Marshall Islands climate envoy Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner told delegates.
Panama, a vocal critic of the UN climate talks, Vanuatu and Belize also rejected the pact.
Outside the assembly hall, O’Brien told AFP the summit had been “hijacked by some oil states”.
Decisions at the UN climate talks are taken by consensus, meaning just one of the nearly 200 nations involved can block agreement.
‘Licence to keep polluting’
Threats of a walkout Saturday prompted Turkey and Australia to convene a hurried meeting between the European Union and Saudi Arabia but a compromise remained elusive.
The latest text introduces an oblique reference to a previous global deal in 2023 to shift the world away from fossil fuels but stops short of naming them explicitly.
The text also proposed retaining a push to expand carbon capture, a technology championed by the fossil fuel industry but criticised as costly and ineffective in cutting emissions.
“We believe that climate change requires all solutions on the table and that countries select from these solutions depending on their national circumstances,” said Saudi climate negotiator Mohammad Ayoub, who spoke on behalf of the wider Arab Group of nations.
Climate campaigners had urged countries to reject the deal.
“This text isn’t a climate plan. It’s a licence to keep polluting,” said Sara Shaw of environmental group 350.org.
The summit had been under pressure to show progress on tackling soaring greenhouse gas emissions in a year of climate-linked disasters from Europe to Nepal and Indonesia.
Facing blowback over fossil fuels, Turkey and Australia pointed to “electrification” as a way to cut heat-trapping emissions and bolster energy security.
This works by replacing technologies that burn fossil fuels directly -- like diesel cars and gas heating -- with electric alternatives.
‘Profound disappointment’
The draft calls for global efforts to boost the share of electricity in total final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035 and the expansion of “clean energy”.
But it does not explicitly require that electrification be powered by renewable energy. Around one-third of global electricity is produced using coal and another fifth using fossil gas.
Attempts by Saudi Arabia, India and Kenya meanwhile to delay the next major reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have been another major source of friction at the talks.
The draft text “highlights the importance” of these reports for an upcoming stocktake of global carbon-cutting efforts in 2028.
Dozens of countries across Europe, Africa and the Pacific want these assessments by the IPCC, the global authority on climate science, published in time for that crucial stocktake.
Countries have also disagreed at COP31 over how to respond to the looming breach of the 1.5C warming target set under the Paris climate accord.
The latest draft expressed “deep concern” that global warming would cross 1.5C but some countries lamented the text did not go further.
“We are profoundly disappointed by the substance of the cover decision,” said UK climate negotiator Kate Hughes.
“It moves us backwards on the science... It is a lowest common denominator where it should have been, instead, presenting bold collective ambition on climate action.”
The talks also jammed over long-running complaints that rich nations are shirking their obligations to help developing nations confront climate change.
The removal of a $120-billion target for climate adaptation angered developing nations.
“We need finance, yet our partners showed up to this COP with empty hands,” said Jetnil-Kijiner of the Marshall Islands.
“We cannot do this on our own. We cannot survive on empty promises.”