The COP31 climate talks headed for a historic defeat Sunday after the EU and other countries refused to endorse a pact that omitted fossil fuels as the summit lurched into record overtime in Turkey.

The main deal was rejected by a host of nations 44 hours after the summit’s official close in a chaotic COP31 finale in the Turkish city of Antalya.

“We will not endorse a cover decision... that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change,” said Ireland’s climate minister, Darragh O’Brien, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency.

COP31 President Murat Kurum conceded the deal had failed to reach consensus.

“I understand that there is no agreement on this text. For that reason, these decisions have not been adopted,” he told the closing session.