Activists bemoan slow progress in UN ocean treaty talks

Environmental NGOs expressed concern Friday about the "slow going" at negotiations expected to produce a treaty to protect the high seas by the end of next week.

After years of failed discussions as well as postponements due to Covid-19, United Nations member states have been meeting in New York since Monday in a bid to hammer out a treaty to protect the vital yet fragile resource that covers nearly half the planet.

A host of non-governmental organisations and affected countries say the pact is urgently needed to improve environmental stewardship over the vast yet largely unregulated area as it faces growing challenges.