Heatwave comes down, rain likely to increase

The heatwave, which started Saturday, has come down a bit by today, Wednesday. A mild heatwave is sweeping over 21 districts of the country today. The temperature in the capital has fallen a bit compared to Tuesday. At the same time, the country’s highest temperature has also fallen.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), temperatures may drop further tomorrow, Thursday. Rainfall may also increase. BMD meteorologist Md Omar Faruk said that there is a chance of rain in the capital tonight.

A heatwave swept across 35 districts of the country yesterday. Today, 21 districts are experiencing heatwave conditions. Omar Faruk said that, except for Sirajganj, all areas in the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, as well as Tangail, Mymensingh, Feni, Bagerhat, Jashore, and Chuadanga, are currently affected by the heatwave. Residents of 21 districts, including 15 from the Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, are experiencing a heatwave today.