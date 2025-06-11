Heatwave comes down, rain likely to increase
The heatwave, which started Saturday, has come down a bit by today, Wednesday. A mild heatwave is sweeping over 21 districts of the country today. The temperature in the capital has fallen a bit compared to Tuesday. At the same time, the country’s highest temperature has also fallen.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), temperatures may drop further tomorrow, Thursday. Rainfall may also increase. BMD meteorologist Md Omar Faruk said that there is a chance of rain in the capital tonight.
A heatwave swept across 35 districts of the country yesterday. Today, 21 districts are experiencing heatwave conditions. Omar Faruk said that, except for Sirajganj, all areas in the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, as well as Tangail, Mymensingh, Feni, Bagerhat, Jashore, and Chuadanga, are currently affected by the heatwave. Residents of 21 districts, including 15 from the Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, are experiencing a heatwave today.
The country’s highest temperature was recorded at 37°C in Rajshahi. The country’s highest temperature was recorded in Dimla and Nilphamari at 38°C.
The temperature in the capital also dropped today like the highest temperature in the country. The capital recorded a temperature of 35.6°C, compared to 36.8°C yesterday. This means the temperature has decreased by more than 1 °C in just a day.
When the temperature ranges between 36°C and 37.9°C, it is classified as a mild heatwave. A temperature between 38°C and 39.9°C is considered a moderate heatwave. If the temperature reaches between 40°C and 41.9°C, it is defined as a severe heatwave. Temperatures above 42°C are regarded as an extreme heatwave.
Some parts of the country experienced moderate heatwaves yesterday and the day before. However, temperatures have not risen to that level anywhere today.
Rain has also started in some areas. In the capital, it began raining after 9:00pm yesterday. Besides this, some areas in Noakhali, Narsingdi, Tangail, and Brahmanbaria also experienced rain.
The BMD in an emergency message said some areas in Feni, Noakhali, Comilla, Chandpur, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Sylhet, Barishal, Khulna, Jashore, and Satkhira districts may experience heavy rain or thunderstorms with strong winds, between 3:30 pm and 9:00 pm today.
Meteorologist Omar Faruk has said that rainfall may increase tomorrow. He added that there is a chance of rain in the capital tonight. Rainfall is expected in several parts of the country tomorrow, which may lead to further temperature drops.