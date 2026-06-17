Scientist confronting the rising global threat of mosquitoes

Growing up in Tahiti, Anna-Bella Failloux saw first-hand the threat posed by mosquitoes: nearly a third of adults on the picturesque island once had swollen limbs from elephantiasis caused by their bites.

She has since dedicated her life to studying mosquitoes and the diseases they transmit -- a concern that looms ever larger as climate change expands the area where the insects roam.

"You have to accept being bitten by a mosquito from time to time," the 63-year-old entomologist at France's Pasteur Institute told AFP.

"But we have to avoid too many people getting sick and dying from the infections," Failloux said as she observed a mosquito trap being installed in the woods east of French capital Paris.