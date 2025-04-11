Earthquake jolts Dhaka, some other parts of country
An earthquake jolted Dhaka and some other areas of the country on Friday afternoon.
The epicentre of the quake was near the Bangladesh-India border close to Brahmanbaria and Habiganj districts, Md Rubaiyat Kabir, acting officer at the earthquake observation and research centre of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told Prothom Alo.
The earthquake was felt at 4:52 pm, sources at earthquake observation and research centre informed Prothom Alo.
The magnitude of the quake at the epicentre was 4.3 in Richter Scale, the USGS said.
Earlier on 28 March, Dhaka and various parts of Bangladesh was jolted by two earthquakes that struck Myanmar.