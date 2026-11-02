Cyclone ‘Murasu’ likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh coast by early 3 Nov: IMD

Cyclonic Storm Murasu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between midnight on 2 November and the early hours of 3 November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said the system moved nearly northwestwards at a speed of 20 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over the same region at 2:30 am IST on 2 November.

The severe cyclonic storm was centred near latitude 13.6°N and longitude 82.5°E, about 260 km east-northeast of Chennai, 290 km east-southeast of Nellore, 320 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 310 km east-southeast of Kavali, 330 km southeast of Ongole and 470 km south of Visakhapatnam.