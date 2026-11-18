Bangladesh suffers from polluted air from India and Pakistan
“Oh! I thought it was fog.” Dhaka’s morning remained sunless and hazy from Tuesday onwards. Seeing the conditions, many people, including Mohammad Azizul Islam, assumed that winter fog had begun to settle over the capital.
However, Dhaka ranked first among 131 cities worldwide for air pollution that morning, with air quality reaching hazardous levels. When Prothom Alo shared a report on the issue on Facebook, a reader named Azizul Islam made this comment. Those who, like him, mistook the polluted and hazy conditions for fog and felt reassured were mistaken.
When smoke-like fog blankets the skies over Dhaka, Rajshahi or Khulna on winter mornings, discussions often turn to the sources of pollution. People frequently point to domestic sources such as brick kilns, vehicles, construction activities and waste burning.
The discussion also extends to polluted air crossing national borders. Various questions arise about whether smoke from Punjab in Pakistan, fumes from crop residue burning in India, and smoke from fireworks during Shyama Puja or Diwali celebrations in Delhi contribute to Bangladesh’s air pollution.
These are important questions, but they have no simple answers. Air pollution particles do not recognise national borders; at the same time, neighbouring countries cannot be held responsible for all the pollution whenever air quality deteriorates in Bangladesh.
A proper assessment must consider where the pollution originates, the direction of the wind, the altitude at which pollutants travel and prevailing weather conditions.
However, data from the World Bank and several other organisations confirm that polluted air from Pakistan and India contributes to Bangladesh’s air pollution. There are differences of opinion over the extent of this contribution, but no disagreement that it exists.
According to the Department of Environment in Bangladesh, the contribution increases significantly during winter.
India and Pakistan are not immune to these polluted air currents either. Both countries suffer from them. The environment ministers of Nepal and West Bengal, India, spoke to Prothom Alo. Their comments also reflected serious concerns about severe pollution and its impact on public health.
Despite widespread concern about pollution and its devastating effects, these countries have yet to take any effective measures to address the problem.
Professor Abdus Salam, pro-vice-chancellor of the University of Dhaka and a renowned air pollution expert, said, “The harmful effects of transboundary airflows are affecting hundreds of millions of people across South Asia. Bangladesh is among the worst affected. Yet, despite the severity of this pollution, discussions about the problem and initiatives to reduce it remain equally limited.”
The airshed
The air in a city does not become polluted solely because of emissions generated within its boundaries. Pollution from neighbouring districts, distant industrial areas, agricultural land and even other countries can travel through the air and mix with local pollutants.
The vast geographical area in which polluted air from different places interacts due to geographical features and weather conditions is known as an “airshed”.
In its research on air pollution in South Asia, the World Bank has identified the Indo-Gangetic Plain, which stretches across parts of Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan, as an interconnected pollution-prone region.
Parts of Bhutan are also connected to the airflows of the wider Indo-Gangetic Plain and the Himalayan foothills. Pollution in this region can travel several hundred kilometres. However, this does not mean that pollution from every country reaches every city in equal concentrations.
The Department of Environment's air quality reports covering the period from 2018 to 2023 also state that Bangladesh's geographical location and weather conditions make its pollution situation more complex during the dry season because of transboundary pollution from the Indo-Gangetic Plain.
The same reports also reveal that Bangladesh has not regularly conducted comprehensive source-apportionment studies for a long time. Such studies use modelling to determine the contribution of different pollution sources.
Consequently, although data on pollution levels are available, there remains a significant information gap regarding the precise sources and their respective contributions to the country's air pollution.
For this reason, an analysis combining documents from the Department of Environment, three World Bank reports, domestic and international research, and information from several other sources, including India's Ministry of Environment, has found that approximately 15 to 25 per cent of the annual average air pollution in the Dhaka region originates outside Bangladesh.
This external contribution increases several times during winter. In Khulna, in the western part of the country, the proportion of pollution originating from outside Bangladesh is almost twice that of Dhaka.
The direction of airflows
According to the Department of Environment, winds in Dhaka blow from the north and north-west between November and March. Their direction reverses between April and September, when winds arrive from the south and south-east, blowing in from the Bay of Bengal.
According to data from the World Bank's report on South Asia, these prevailing airflows mean that, on average, 30 per cent of the total pollution in Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna originates from across the national borders. However, during certain periods of the year, polluted air also travels in the opposite direction, carrying pollution from Bangladesh to other areas.
For this reason, areas in north-western and western Bangladesh are important for monitoring air pollution. A study by researchers from the University of Dhaka and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) measured pollution levels in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Panchagarh, Netrokona and Bhola using low-cost sensors between April 2022 and September 2023. The researchers analysed backward air trajectories to identify potential sources of pollution.
According to their findings, air arriving from the Indo-Gangetic Plain increased PM2.5 concentrations by approximately 50 micrograms per cubic metre at all five locations.
Meanwhile, winds from the Bay of Bengal reduced pollution levels by 20 to 40 micrograms per cubic metre. However, this was not a comprehensive national source-apportionment assessment; rather, it focused on a limited number of locations.
During winter, wind speeds decrease, causing polluted air to accumulate close to the ground. Observations from the air quality monitoring equipment at the US Embassy in Dhaka between 2016 and 2021 showed that average PM2.5 concentrations during winter ranged from 165 to 178 micrograms per cubic metre, compared with 31 to 35 micrograms during the monsoon.
PM2.5 refers to fine airborne particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less. These particles are extremely harmful and toxic to human health. They are so tiny that they are approximately 30 times smaller than a human hair.
As a result, when we breathe, they can pass through the body's natural filters in the nose and throat, travel directly into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.
A study led by scientists from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) combined the embassy's monitoring data with an air quality model to estimate how much of Dhaka's pollution originated outside Bangladesh.
In February, of the average 172 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic metre recorded in Dhaka's air, 83 micrograms came from outside the country—almost half the total. In July, however, the external contribution was considerably lower, at 13 micrograms.
According to the World Bank's 2022 report, approximately 20 per cent of Dhaka's PM2.5 pollution originates outside Bangladesh, while the figure for Khulna is around 40 per cent.
The organisation's 2023 analysis found that the external contribution accounted for 15 to 20 per cent of pollution across four other districts in the Greater Dhaka region—Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Narsingdi and Munshiganj. Since the geographical areas, time periods and methodologies differ, these figures are not directly comparable.
Nevertheless, all the assessments indicate that external pollution makes a significant contribution, particularly in the western regions bordering neighbouring countries.
Transboundary pollution does not refer solely to smoke from crop burning. Across this vast region encompassing India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Bhutan, various sources generate pollution, including coal-fired power plants, industrial facilities, brick kilns, vehicles, cooking fuels, construction activities, open waste burning and the burning of crop residues. Alongside dust and smoke from fires, gases emitted by these sources also mix with the air.
To understand the annual pattern of pollution crossing national borders, Prothom Alo analysed the findings of the World Bank's 2018 model. Its calculations show that, of the approximately 23 micrograms of pollution per cubic metre entering Dhaka from other countries, the largest share—around 7.5 micrograms—comes from emissions released through the chimneys of power plants and large industrial facilities. Crop burning contributes less than one microgram.
Mohammad Abdul Motaleb, deputy director (Air Quality) of the Department of Environment in Bangladesh, told Prothom Alo, “Transboundary airflows account for an average of 30 per cent of Bangladesh's air pollution. However, this contribution rises to around 50 per cent during winter.”
When farmers burn straw and crop residues left in fields after harvesting, the smoke releases fine particles and black carbon into the air. In the north-western Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, farmers burn crop residues in October and November after harvesting rice, and again in April and May after harvesting wheat.
Pollution levels can rise in various parts of India during these two seasons. Documents from the Indian central government also outline several programmes to prevent crop residue burning, including subsidies for agricultural machinery, straw collection and the use of straw as fuel in power plants.
According to the Indian government, authorities recorded 5,114 incidents of farm fires in Punjab during the 2025 season, a 93 per cent decrease compared with 2021.
However, scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have shown that farmers have shifted the timing of these fires from midday to around 5pm, when government monitoring satellites are not passing over the area.
The Delhi-based research organisation iFOREST analysed satellite images to measure the area of burnt farmland and found that it had decreased by approximately 37 per cent in Punjab between 2022 and 2025 (the figures include data up to 27 November 2025).
For nearly two weeks, Lahore in Pakistan's Punjab province and Delhi in India have remained among the world's most polluted cities. This is a common occurrence on most days during the dry season.
Abdul Motaleb, deputy director (Air Quality) of the Department of Environment, said that, alongside India, dust from the arid regions of Pakistan's Punjab province and the burning of wood and coal for fuel there also make significant contributions to air pollution.
In 2022, government representatives from both countries acknowledged their contributions to transboundary air pollution. The problem, however, is the absence of discussions on the issue at the state level.
Three decades of discussions
South Asian countries have been discussing this issue for nearly three decades. However, these discussions have largely taken place under the initiatives of international organisations such as the World Bank and the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).
The process began with the 1998 Malé Declaration. In 2022, Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan jointly formulated the “Kathmandu Roadmap” for the first time. It set a target of reducing the annual average PM2.5 concentration to 35 micrograms per cubic metre by 2035.
In July 2026, officials from the member countries finalised an updated draft of the “Malé Declaration 2.0”. It is now awaiting approval from the governing council of the South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP).
None of these initiatives includes legally binding targets for reducing pollution, although World Bank estimates suggest that countries could reduce costs by 45 per cent if they coordinated their pollution-control efforts rather than taking individual measures.
Professor Abdus Salam said, “South Asian countries must hold discussions on transboundary airflows. A significant amount of pollution originates in India, and Pakistan also contributes to the problem. Both countries have acknowledged their contributions. However, there is virtually no discussion of this issue at the policymaking level in Bangladesh. Bangladesh could take the initiative to start such discussions.”
What the Ministers of Nepal and West Bengal, India Say
Geeta Chaudhary, Nepal's Minister for Agriculture, Forests and Environment, believes that no single South Asian country can solve the air pollution problem on its own.
In an interview with Prothom Alo, she said, “Nepal lies directly in the path of airflows originating from the Indo-Gangetic Plain. The Himalayan mountain range has effectively turned this plain into a vast atmospheric basin where polluted air becomes trapped. As a result, transboundary air pollution is severely affecting Nepal in two areas—public health and glacier stability.”
Alongside public health, glacier stability remains one of Nepal's major concerns.
On 26 August, a massive section of glacial ice and rock collapsed near the Nepal–China border and plunged into a river. The resulting flash floods spread across the river basins of the Bhotekoshi, Trishuli and Narayani rivers.
By 20 September 2026, reports indicated that 1,451 people had died and approximately 5,786 remained missing in Nepal. Another 43 people died in the Tibetan region of China.
Geeta Chaudhary said that black carbon emitted by regional sources of pollution settles on snow and glaciers, darkening their surfaces. As a result, the ice absorbs more solar radiation and melts faster. This also increases the risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).
When Dhaka experiences severe air pollution, similar conditions also affect Kolkata, the capital of the Indian state of West Bengal. Manoj Kumar Oraon, West Bengal's Environment Minister, told Prothom Alo, “Polluted air from across the region is affecting various parts of India, including West Bengal. Pollution in Kolkata has reached alarming levels. We have informed the central government about the issue and have recently renewed our calls for action.”
Yet a large share of pollution comes from within Bangladesh
It is true that pollution carried by winds from outside the country contributes to the deterioration of air quality during winter. However, a large proportion of annual pollution originates within Bangladesh itself.
According to data from the Department of Environment, in 2025, the air quality of no divisional city came close to meeting the national standard of 35 micrograms per cubic metre. Rangpur recorded the highest pollution level, at 106 micrograms per cubic metre, while Sylhet recorded the lowest, at 50 micrograms.
According to World Bank estimates, 56 per cent of pollution in Greater Dhaka originates within the Greater Dhaka region itself. Major sources include cooking stoves, power plants and brick kilns.
Bangladesh also burns crop residues, although the extent varies from one region to another. However, the overall scale remains relatively small.
A national study of Bangladesh conducted for the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) found that the use of mechanical rice harvesters has been accompanied by an increase in crop residue burning in some areas.
The same study found that Bangladesh produced more than 73.3 million tonnes of agricultural residues in 2020–21, of which approximately 220,000 tonnes were burnt. This accounted for less than one per cent of the total agricultural residues.
The government's target is to reduce PM2.5 concentrations in Greater Dhaka by 30 micrograms per cubic metre by 2030.
According to World Bank estimates, similar measures across other parts of Bangladesh and the wider Indo-Gangetic region could reduce pollution in Greater Dhaka by approximately 11 micrograms per cubic metre. The remaining reduction must come from measures within Greater Dhaka itself.
Air does not recognise national borders, and therefore no single country can solve the problem on its own.