When smoke-like fog blankets the skies over Dhaka, Rajshahi or Khulna on winter mornings, discussions often turn to the sources of pollution. People frequently point to domestic sources such as brick kilns, vehicles, construction activities and waste burning.

The discussion also extends to polluted air crossing national borders. Various questions arise about whether smoke from Punjab in Pakistan, fumes from crop residue burning in India, and smoke from fireworks during Shyama Puja or Diwali celebrations in Delhi contribute to Bangladesh’s air pollution.

These are important questions, but they have no simple answers. Air pollution particles do not recognise national borders; at the same time, neighbouring countries cannot be held responsible for all the pollution whenever air quality deteriorates in Bangladesh.

A proper assessment must consider where the pollution originates, the direction of the wind, the altitude at which pollutants travel and prevailing weather conditions.