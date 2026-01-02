Mercury dips to 8 degree Celsius in Jashore
The lowest temperature today, Friday, was recorded in Jashore for the second consecutive day with 8 degree Celsius.
Mercury dropped to 8 degree Celsius in Jashore today, said a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued this morning.
However, Jashore registered the lowest at 7.08 degree Celsius on Thursday.
The bulletin said a mild coldwave is sweeping over the districts of Gopalganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Panchagarh, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia and it may abate from some places.
Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue at places till noon. Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may disrupt temporarily due to thick fog.
Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
Due to dense fog on the Padma River, ferry services on the Paturia-Daulatdia route was suspended since 3:00 am today.
All engine-driven boats and launches operating on the route were also suspended to avoid any untoward incidents, said sources at Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).
BIWTC (Paturia Ghat) deputy general manager (DGM) Abdus Salam said ferry movement on the route was halted early this morning as thick fog blanketed the river, making navigation extremely risky.
“To avoid any unwanted situation, ferry services between Paturia and Daulatdia were suspended as visibility dropped sharply,” he added.
At present, four ferries - Golam Maula, Language Martyred Shaheed Barkat, Shah Paran and Shah Enayetpuri - are waiting at Paturia Ghat, while three ferries - Shah Mokdum, Bir Shreshtha Ruhul Amin and Hasna Hena- remain stranded at Daulatdia Ghat.
Meanwhile, two ferries-Keramat Ali and Bir Shreshtha Jahangir - are anchored in the midstream of the Padma River, according to ghat sources.