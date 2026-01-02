Mercury dips to 8 degree Celsius in Jashore

The lowest temperature today, Friday, was recorded in Jashore for the second consecutive day with 8 degree Celsius.

Mercury dropped to 8 degree Celsius in Jashore today, said a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued this morning.

However, Jashore registered the lowest at 7.08 degree Celsius on Thursday.

The bulletin said a mild coldwave is sweeping over the districts of Gopalganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Panchagarh, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia and it may abate from some places.