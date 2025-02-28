Another earthquake at the dead of night, felt in Panchagarh

A second earthquake has been felt in the country within the span of three days. This time the epicenter of the earthquake was outside Bangladesh, in Kodari area of Nepal.

Although it was far away from Bangladesh, the earthquake was felt in the northernmost district, Panchagarh. The earthquake was felt there at 3:06 am early on Friday.

Earlier, an earthquake was felt in Sylhet after midnight last Wednesday while another earthquake was felt in different parts of the country including the capital Dhaka last Tuesday.