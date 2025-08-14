Dhaka rejects Global Plastics Treaty draft, demands stronger measures

Bangladesh has categorically rejected the latest Chair’s Draft of the proposed Global Plastics Treaty, demanding stronger measures against plastic pollution, and stating that it falls far short of the mandate set by United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) Resolution 5/14 to establish a legally binding international instrument to end plastic pollution.

The rejection was announced during the second part of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5.2), held on 13 August, 2025, at the Palais des Nations in Geneva of Switzerland.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the draft “represents a weak and inadequate outcome” that excludes supply-side measures and fails to address the full life cycle of plastics.