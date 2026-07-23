Dhaka records 30mm of rain in 24 hours, more showers forecast today
Intermittent rain continued across the capital, Dhaka, today, Thursday, with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasting further light to moderately heavy rainfall during the day.
Rain also fell in the capital on Wednesday. According to the BMD, 30 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in the capital during the 24-hour period from 6:00 am on Wednesday to 6:00 am today.
In its weather forecast for Dhaka and surrounding areas covering the six-hour period from 7:00 am, the department said the sky would remain cloudy, with rain accompanied by thunderstorms likely.
Beyond the capital, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions are expected to experience light to moderately heavy rainfall at most places today.
Similar weather conditions are also likely in many areas of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.
Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at places in Barishal and Chattogram divisions.
The department also said that daytime temperatures may fall slightly across the country today, while night-time temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged.
In its forecast for the country's inland river ports, valid from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm today, the BMD said that Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet may experience rain accompanied by squally winds of 45–60 km/h. Inland river ports in these areas have been advised to display Local Cautionary Signal No. 1.
According to the BMD, the axis of the monsoon trough extends through India’s Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and the southern part of Bangladesh to Assam of India. One of its extensions reaches the north-west Bay of Bengal.
The weather forecast further said that the monsoon remains active over southern Bangladesh, fairly active elsewhere across the country, and moderate over the northern Bay of Bengal.