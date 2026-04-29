Weather
Why such rain at this time?
Rain began in the capital early in the morning, with dark clouds covering the sky as if it were the peak of monsoon.
Students, office-goers and commuters in the capital were caught in sudden inconvenience on Wednesday morning as heavy rain disrupted daily life across Dhaka.
At Moghbazar’s Madhubagh, Pratik Bardan experienced the situation firsthand while taking his child to school in Eskaton. With limited rickshaws available and heavy demand from school-going children, finding transport became difficult.
Even after securing a ride, there was little protection from the rain as the rickshaw lacked a plastic cover. Strong winds frequently blew away umbrellas, soaking both father and child. Pratik was drenched again on his way to Karwan Bazar after dropping his child at school.
Rain began in the capital early in the morning, with dark clouds covering the sky as if it were the peak of monsoon. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the rainfall is being caused by cumulonimbus cloud formation and a low-pressure system over the sea.
Rain has not been limited to Dhaka alone; it is occurring across various parts of the country. The meteorological office had already forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in all divisions over the next 96 hours, issued on Tuesday morning.
It also warned of possible temporary waterlogging in some areas and landslides in the hilly regions of Chattogram Division.
Rainfall exceeding 44 millimetres is classified as heavy rain. Although Dhaka has not recorded extremely high rainfall since midnight, the overcast skies, occasional thunder and gusty winds have continued since morning. At around 8:45 am, rain was still ongoing at the time of reporting.
The adverse weather has caused significant difficulties for students travelling to educational institutions as well as office commuters. Waterlogging has already been reported in parts of the capital.
Meteorologists say this weather condition may persist throughout the day, with intermittent spells of rain. Rainfall may reduce temporarily around or after 11:00 am but is unlikely to stop completely.
Why is this rain happening?
The meteorological department had earlier forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across the country due to the formation of intense thunderclouds within Bangladesh itself. These cloud systems are expected to continue producing rainfall for at least 96 hours.
Additionally, a low-pressure system over the sea is also influencing the weather.
Typically, thunderstorms and squally winds in this season resemble “Kalboishakhi (nor’wester)” storms, characterised by dark clouds, strong winds and short bursts of rain. However, unlike typical Kalboishakhi storms, Dhaka has been experiencing intermittent rainfall since yesterday.
Explaining the situation, meteorologist Md Omar Faruq said that deep convective cloud systems have formed within the country and are taking time to move away.
“A system has also developed over the sea, which is contributing to the rainfall. This is not unusual. However, there will be no continuous rainfall. Instead, it will occur intermittently, with occasional breaks in cloud cover,” he said.
Where has how much rain fallen?
Rain triggered by cumulonimbus cloud activity has affected several parts of the country. In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Nikli of Kishoreganj district at 161 millimetres, according to the meteorological department. Bhola recorded 151 millimetres, while Feni saw 148 millimetres.
Rainfall above 88 millimetres is classified as very heavy rainfall.
Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is occurring in some parts of the country but not uniformly across all regions.
“Cloud cover has already started to clear in Bhola and Khulna regions. Dhaka may remain cloudy with intermittent rain throughout the day. Even if the sky clears later, bright sunshine is unlikely. Rain may reduce in the afternoon,” he added.