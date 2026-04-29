Why such rain at this time?

Students, office-goers and commuters in the capital were caught in sudden inconvenience on Wednesday morning as heavy rain disrupted daily life across Dhaka.

At Moghbazar’s Madhubagh, Pratik Bardan experienced the situation firsthand while taking his child to school in Eskaton. With limited rickshaws available and heavy demand from school-going children, finding transport became difficult.

Even after securing a ride, there was little protection from the rain as the rickshaw lacked a plastic cover. Strong winds frequently blew away umbrellas, soaking both father and child. Pratik was drenched again on his way to Karwan Bazar after dropping his child at school.