A Vietnamese pangolin conservationist's lifetime mission

Vietnamese conservationist Nguyen Van Thai recalls in detail the moment when, as a boy, he watched his neighbours dig up and kill a female pangolin that had curled up into a scaly ball.

It was an experience that changed a life he now devotes to protecting the critically endangered mammal.

"With this defence mechanism, she would have been able to defend against all of her natural predators, but not from a killing by human hands," said Thai.

Raised near the lush forests of the Cuc Phuong National Park, the 39-year-old founded animal charity Save Vietnam's Wildlife in 2014. Since then the charity has rescued close to 1,600 pangolins.