Lotus flowers absorb pollution, but are disappearing

The lotus, a symbol of beauty and purity, adds charm to wetlands, yields honey, and even has food value. Yet scientists, botanists, and climate experts say this remarkable plant is far more than just ornamental—it is one of the world’s most ancient and ecologically valuable species.

The lotus is exceptionally efficient at absorbing carbon dioxide, the gas most responsible for global warming, outperforming most other aquatic plants.

Beyond carbon absorption, the lotus can also purify heavy metals like lead, copper, fluoride, and nitrate from water. Its presence in a waterbody often indicates good water quality. Research around the world has shown that where lotuses grow, the level of dissolved oxygen (DO) tends to be high—making the waters healthier for aquatic life.