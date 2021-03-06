Air pollution: Vehicle smoke responsible for 50pc

Thick smoke emitted from the vehicles is mostly responsible for air pollution in the capital, a recent study has found.

According to a study by the chemistry department of Dhaka University, vehicles powered by fossil fuels make up 50 per cent of the contributors to air pollution.

The source of around 40 per cent of air pollution is burning straw, firewood, husks and small particles.

Burning coal in the brick kilns causes the remaining 10 per cent of air pollution.

The survey reveals the major source of air pollution in the capital has drastically changed.

For a decade, brick kilns were considered the main source of air pollution in the capital.

But the latest survey said smoke emitted from the vehicles and industries has overtaken the brick kilns.

Black carbon generated from small particles in the air is very harmful for human body, according to the survey led by DU chemistry department teacher and air quality observation centre chief Abdus Salam.

This black carbon floats in the air in most of the areas of the country including Dhaka over half of the year.