Animals roam freely amidst the serenity of the forest

This forest is also the habitat of various species of flora, including many rare species. Various kinds of bushes and creeper bamboos.

Wild pigs and the long tortoises in the forest have been attracting the tourists for years.

Even a few days ago, this area used to be packed with thousands of tourists. And the noise the tourists created during their visits had ruined the serenity of the forest. Even sightings of the wildlife had become rare because of crowds of tourists in the forest.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the government closed the entry of tourists to the Lawachhara forest. Without the hustle and bustle of the tourists, the forest has returned to its original state.

Upon visiting the Lawachhara forest on Thursday, the animals were seen roaming free in the forest. The monkeys were climbing from one tree to another. Sounds of critically endangered apes could be heard from morning till noon. Bengal slow lorises were seen playing in the fresh green leaves. Red jungle fowl were wandering around in the forest. The forest was abuzz with the birds’ chirping. The Indian muntjacs were also seen roaming around.