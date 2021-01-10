Another cold wave imminent in Bangladesh

A warmer condition for over a week in the country gives an impression that the winter is going to end but meteorologists say mercury likely to fall again from Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

They also said a mild cold wave is likely to grip the country on Thursday or Friday while another may hit Bangladesh at the end of this month.

The weather experts, however, said the people of Bangladesh are experiencing a lower intensity of cold this winter.

They said the temperature is higher than it was in previous years during December and January.

According to a recent report released by Global Climate Risk Index 2019, Bangladesh is the seventh most affected country in the world due to “extreme weather events” over 20 years between 1998 and 2017.