Another elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar

<p>An elephant calf was found dead in a stream near the Shalbagan Rohingya camp in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar district on Saturday, reports UNB.</p><p>Assistant superintendent of Armed Police Battalion-16 (APBn), Tariqul Islam, said local people spotted the carcass of the elephant calf at 7.30am and informed the authorities.</p>.<p>APBn members recovered the body around 10.15am. They suspect the elephant calf died two-three days ago.</p>.Elephant carcass found in Teknaf Rohingya camp.<p>Earlier on 20 September, a carcass of another elephant was found in the same area.</p>