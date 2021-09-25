Environment

Another elephant calf found dead in Cox’s Bazar

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Cox's Bazar
Map of Cox's BazarProthom Alo illustration

An elephant calf was found dead in a stream near the Shalbagan Rohingya camp in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar district on Saturday, reports UNB.

Assistant superintendent of Armed Police Battalion-16 (APBn), Tariqul Islam, said local people spotted the carcass of the elephant calf at 7.30am and informed the authorities.

APBn members recovered the body around 10.15am. They suspect the elephant calf died two-three days ago.

Earlier on 20 September, a carcass of another elephant was found in the same area.

