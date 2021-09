Carcass of a wild elephant was found Monday near Shalbon Rohingya camp in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar, UNB reports.

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) recovered the carcass from a stream around 9:30am, said Cox's Bazar APBn-16 superintended of police Md Tariqul Islam.

On information, officials of forest department and an elephant response team took the necessary steps, he added.