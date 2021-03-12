Environment

Philippine

Artist fights waste using recycled trash in paintings

Angeles remembers being spurred on to take up the project after seeing a news report about the Philippines being one of the top contributors of plastic waste

Reuters
Manila
default-image

When Filipino artist Gilbert Angeles found out that his country was one of the world’s biggest contributors of plastic trash in the ocean he felt compelled to take action.

Angeles decided the best way to show how discarded waste could be given a new life in a different medium was to incorporate materials ranging from shredded plastic to old paint and leftover construction wood in his paintings.

Since 2019, he has made over two dozen paintings of this kind.

“I make these artworks to raise awareness so we can fight against the trash in our area, to make us more responsible in how we dispose of our trash, and to make us aware of where our trash goes,” said the 49-year-old.

Advertisement

The artist sources the materials from around his Manila neighbourhood or through donations from contacts he has made since launching his environmental campaign.

I make these artworks to raise awareness so we can fight against the trash in our area, to make us more responsible in how we dispose of our trash, and to make us aware of where our trash goes
Gilbert Angeles, Filipino artist

Angeles remembers being spurred on to take up the project after seeing a news report about the Philippines being one of the top contributors of plastic waste.

default-image

The Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and China account for around 60 per cent of the world’s marine plastic, or 8 million tonnes annually, according to a 2017 report from the Ocean Conservancy and the McKinsey Center for Business and Environment.

Angeles’ artwork has since been shown in galleries, with paintings selling for around $600 to $3,000, depending on the size. Part of the proceeds goes to his environmental group, Green Artz, which encourages artists to use recycled waste in their work.

default-image

“I love the fact that it gives us hope,” said Linda Pecoraro, general manager of Conrad Hotel, where Angeles’ work is being exhibited.

“It’s got beautiful colours and recycled plastic, repurposing things that damage our environment and making them beautiful.”

Advertisement
Read more from Environment

More News

Nations to adopt ecosystem accounting going beyond GDP

Nations to adopt ecosystem accounting going beyond GDP

Disasters increase, damages decrease

Disasters increase, damages decrease

Endangered leatherback turtles hatch in Ecuador

Endangered leatherback turtles hatch in Ecuador

Cambodia’s Royal Turtle lays eggs in captivity for first time

This handout photo taken on 19 January 2021 and released by the Wildlife Conservation Society on 2 March shows a conservationist measuring a royal turtle egg at the Koh Kong Reptile Conservation Center (KKRCC) in Koh Kong province