Australia bushfire rips through heritage-listed island

Australian firefighters are struggling to control a massive bushfire that already destroyed 40 per cent of the UNESCO world heritage listed Fraser Island before a heatwave hit Monday.

The fire on the world’s largest sand island, off Australia’s east coast, has been raging for more than six weeks and is consuming large swathes of the island’s unique forests.

Temperatures are forecast to peak at 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) Monday as a heatwave sweeps across the region, raising concerns that hotter conditions will further fuel the blaze.

“The vegetation on Fraser Island is extremely dry and because it’s so dry it’s therefore very easy to ignite,” incident controller James Haig told AFP.

Firefighters are not only battling “very challenging weather conditions”, he said, but are stymied by limited access to the blaze in the island’s remote north.