Cold wave sweeps over 18 districts
Mild cold wave has been sweeping over 18 districts of the country for the last few days with rain occurred in some places on Wednesday.
Bangladesh Meteorologist Department’s (BMD) meteorologist Md Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo on Wednesday mild cold waves swept over 16 districts in Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, and Kishoreganj and Chuadanga districts today.
Moderate to dense fog appeared in northern and central regions of the country while cloud formed over the sky in the southern regions and drizzles occurred in Mongla of Bagerhat, the met office said.
BMD said the lowest temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius in Tentulia, Panchagarh on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the lowest temperature this season was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and Sirajganj.
A mild cold wave is called when the mercury lies between 8-10 degrees Celsius. A moderate cold wave takes place when temperature lies between 6-8 degrees Celsius and a severe cold wave occurs when the mercury falls to 4-6 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologist Md Hafizur Rahman predicted that temperature may continue to increase in the next two days and fall in the following days, thus, chilly weather may remain throughout January.
However, rain may occur in Faridpur region and at several places in southern regions on Wednesday, according to the met office forecast.