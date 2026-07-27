BMD forecasts light to moderate rain across country
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00 am on Monday.
“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places across the country,” the BMD said.
Teknaf recorded the country’s highest rainfall of 49mm in the 24 hours till 6:00 am on Monday.
Day and night temperatures may fall slightly across the country.
The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the centre of the deep depression and Assam, extending across the southern part of Bangladesh.
Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay.