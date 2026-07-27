BMD forecasts light to moderate rain across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00 am on Monday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places across the country,” the BMD said.