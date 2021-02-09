Bangladesh bans cattle painkiller to save vultures

Bangladesh has banned a painkiller used widely by farmers to treat cattle in an effort to save the country’s vultures from extinction, the government said Tuesday.

Like elsewhere in South Asia, vulture numbers have plummeted in Bangladesh, with the population now estimated at just 260 compared to 50,000 in the 1970s.

The meat of dead cows that have been given Ketoprofen is highly toxic when consumed by the scavenging birds, leading to rapid kidney failure.