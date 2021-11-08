Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030

He added that not only the protection of natural forests, but also the proposal to increase green coverage in the cities to address the climate change has been proposed at the conference.

Another member of Bangladesh delegation chief conservator of forests Md Alamgir Hossain told UNB that a master plan has been taken to increase forest cover from 16 per cent to 20 per cent and afforestation from 22 per cent to 25 per cent by 2030. At the same time, local people are being worked together to protect the forest and create new forests.