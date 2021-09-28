Bangladesh takes major step to protect threatened sharks, rays

The government recently took a major step to improve the protection of threatened sharks and rays by updating the list of species and species groups under the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act 2012, said a press release.

Bangladesh is a global hotspot for some of the world’s most threatened marine wildlife, including sharks and rays. Sharks and rays help maintain an ecological balance and they contribute to a healthy ocean supporting healthy people.

The updated list empowers the strict protection of eight genera and 23 shark and ray species, while allowing the sustainable exploitation, consumption, and trade of one genus and 29 species if their catch is found to be non-detrimental to wild populations.

Sharks and rays generally grow and reproduce slowly, meaning that they are vulnerable to overfishing. Many species are threatened with extinction without urgent action taken to protect them. Sharks and rays are highly valued for their fins, gill plates and skins exported to international markets.