7,000 acres Sonadia mangrove forest destroyed in 4 years; occupied by political leaders-activists

At least 7,000 acres of mangrove forest have been destroyed in the ecologically critical Sonadia Island under Maheshkhali upazila of Cox’s Bazar over the past four years. Eighty-two shrimp farms have been built by occupying forest land. Shrimp are cultivated in these farms for six months of the year, while salt is produced during the rest of the period. Those involved in occupying the mangrove forests include leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Awami League (whose activities have been banned).

Officials of the Department of Environment and the Forest Department said that in multiple cases filed over forest destruction and encroachment; more than a hundred people have been accused. However, as the accused remain out of reach, they are becoming more reckless.

Located at the mouth of the Bay of Bengal, 11 kilometres north of Cox’s Bazar town, Sonadia Island is known as a habitat of red crabs, turtles, and rare bird species. Considering its ecological importance, the Department of Environment declared it an “Ecologically Critical Area” (ECA) in 2006. According to law, any alteration or commercial transformation of Sonadia’s soil, water, and natural environment is prohibited. However, with the aim of establishing an eco-tourism park, the previous Awami League government allocated 9,466.93 acres of forest land of Sonadia to the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) for 1,001 taka. Of this, at least 8,000 acres were mangrove forest.