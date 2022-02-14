Biodiversity under threat as salinity increases

'Sundarbans Day' is being observed today with an appeal to save the largest mangrove forest in the world, reports UNB.

Virtual discussions have been organised in Bagerhat, Khulna, Pirojpur, Satkhira and Barguna due to covid situations like last year.

Rafiqul Islam Khokon, executive director of a private development agency 'Rupantor', said the day will be observed with the slogan 'Love the Sundarbans on the World Valentine's Day'.