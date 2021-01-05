Birds are still at the hospital

The birds have not left the hospital. It may sound like the birds are undergoing some sort of medical treatment at the veterinarian’s. But actually the babies have not yet learned to fly properly. They will leave as soon as they learn. These open-bill storks (shamukkhol) have been nesting in the trees of the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital yard for a long time now during the breeding season. The eggs hatch and they leave once baby birds learn to fly.

On 28 December, the branches of some trees were pruned on the excuse that bird droppings were spoiling the hospital environment. There were strong reactions and protest from environmentalists and bird lovers.

The birds have been using the yard trees of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and Rajshahi Teacher’s Training College as their breeding grounds. At the end of the rainy season, the birds nest in the trees here and lay their eggs and hatch. Again, at the end of winter, the birds leave when their newborn babies take to wing.