Blue-eared barbet sighted!

With untimely rains, the mandar trees shed their blooms and the birds no longer visited these trees so frequently. From the tower of the Satchhari National Park, birds were hardly seen three days after the rain. On the fourth day it was the same. Various birds did come along, but didn’t sit on the mandar tree. We were looking for a new bird.

All of a sudden a friend called me and said, “There's a green bird is on the bare tree. What bird is it?” I rushed to him. I looked through my camera's viewfinder and was delighted. “This is the bird that I have been searching for over decade!" I only took four pictures, then the bird flew to the flowering trees. And I took ten shots at a stretch.