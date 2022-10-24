Cyclone Sitrang: 409 shelters ready in Khulna

Besides, the riverports of these districts have been advised to hoist danger signal 3.
Khulna Deputy Commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder said all preparations have been made to deal with the impact of the cyclone.
“Preparation for emergency dry food, ensuring safety of the affected people at cyclone shelters and providing first aid to the arrivals are going on,” he said.
All the Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) have been contacted. “All have been advised to remain vigilant so that those at risk can safely be evacuated,” he added.
Heave rains accompanied by gusty wind have been battering the Khulna region early Monday because of the impact of the cyclone.
Most of the people remained sleepless overnight due to the risk of breaching flood protection embankment at Koira and several other places of Shyamnagar upazila. Fears have it that storm surges could damage fisheries and croplands.
At Koyra, a flood protection embankment has developed cracks at Harinkhola and Ghatirgheri on Monday. If emergency steps are not taken the crops and houses will be inundated with saline water, said Khulna Koira Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Shafiqul Islam.
Hasanuzzaman Banna, officer-in-charge of Koira Meteorological Office, said the maximum wind speed recorded at 30-35 kmph in Koira since Monday morning. It has started raining since midnight. He also said that there is a problem in dispatching reports due to power cuts.
Heavy rains with moderate gusty winds have also lashed neighbouring Satkhira district. Danger signal no. 4 has been issued in coastal areas. The water level of the river will increase, said Zulfikar Ali Ripon, officer-in-charge of Satkhira weather office.