Cyclone Sitrang: 409 shelters ready in Khulna

Local administration in Khulna has prepared 409 cyclone shelters to evacuate people as cyclone ‘Sitrang’ is expected to make landfall in southern Bangladeshi coast by early Tuesday.

Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ is likely to hit 19 coastal districts including Khulna, Satkhira and Bagerhat, according to a weather bulletin.

Maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist danger signal No 7, warned Bangladesh Meteorological Department in their latest bulletin on Monday morning.

The coastal district of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and three others offshore islands will also come under danger signal 7.