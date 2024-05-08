Rain likely in parts of country

Rain and thunder showers may occur at various places in the country in the 24 hours ending 6:00pm on Wednesday, met office said.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a weather bulletin that rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Chattogram division with hails at isolated places.