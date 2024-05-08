Rain likely in parts of country
Rain and thunder showers may occur at various places in the country in the 24 hours ending 6:00pm on Wednesday, met office said.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a weather bulletin that rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Chattogram division with hails at isolated places.
A moderate heat wave which was sweeping over Gopalganj, Jashore and Chuadanga, is likely to decrease.
Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
Met office reported light to heavy rainfall from 31 out of 44 weather stations across the country on Tuesday.
A maximum of 130 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Feni, while 118 was recorded in Chattogram, 90 millimetres in Maijdee Court, Noakhali and 89 millimetres in Chandpur.
BMD meteorologist Md Omar Faruque told Prothom Alo on Thursday night rain may increase over the country, and as a result, moderate heatwave sweeping over several places may decrease.
Rainfall may continue for the next 405 days and no heat wave is likely to occur during this period, he added.
The BMD previously predicted a cyclone may hit the country in mid-May. Meteorologist Omar Faruque, however, said no storm is yet to be formed.