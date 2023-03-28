'Air pollution causes 20pc premature deaths, 30pc polluted air comes from India'

Air pollution is responsible for about 20 per cent of the total premature deaths in Bangladesh.

Air pollution is projected to account for 2.1 million premature deaths in 2030 in the five South Asian countries—Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, according to a study by the World Bank.

Bangladesh and other south Asian countries should work together to curb air pollution as the region has become air pollution hotspot. Nine out of 10 worst affected cities are in the region, says the report.

The report shows there are economically feasible and cost-effective solutions to achieve clean air in the region, but this requires countries to coordinate policies and investments.

The WB report styled ‘Striving for Clean Air: Air Pollution and Public Health in South Asia’ was presented in Dhaka on Tuesday at a city hotel.

Speaking at the event, WB country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Abdoulaye Seck said, “Economic cost of health risk related to air pollution is so significant that something needs to be done.”