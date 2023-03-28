'Air pollution causes 20pc premature deaths, 30pc polluted air comes from India'

The report said 30 per cent of the air pollution in the largest cities of Bangladesh (Dhaka, Chittagong, and Khulna) comes from in India due to predominant wind direction from the northwest to the southeast.
However, during some months of the year, substantial pollution flows in the opposite direction across borders.
Air pollution crosses national boundaries—and gets trapped in large “airsheds” that are shaped by climatology and geography.
The report identifies six major airsheds in South Asia where spatial interdependence in air quality is high. Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan, share a common airshed that spans the Indo Gangetic Plain.
Lamenting that this is one of the least integrated regions of the world, WB director for regional integration for South Asia, Cecile Fruman said, “South Asian countries in the same airshed can reduce the alarming level of air pollution only if they take a coordinated approach. Our analysis shows if the countries come together and work together fighting air pollution they can get results better, faster and cheaper.
Abdul Hamid, director general of Department of Environment (DoE) referred to various steps Bangladesh has taken to curb air pollution.
We are not interested to use conventional bricks anymore as it is destroying our environment and topsoil throughout the countryAbdul Hamid, director general of Department of Environment (DoE)
“Our government is now working to phase out clay-burned bricks. We are not interested to use conventional bricks anymore as it is destroying our environment and topsoil throughout the country. So, we are proposing use of cement blocks in government constructions,” Abdul Hamid added.
Ziaul Haque, director of AQM in DoE, made a proposal to the WB to set up a Continuous Air Monitoring Systems in northwestern border districts to have a better understanding of transboundary air pollution in that area.
UGC’s member Muhammed Alamgir, DoE’s additional secretary Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Asian University of Women’s vice chair Rubana Huq, architect Iqbal Habib and BRTA’s Lukman Hossain Mollah took part in the panel discussion session.
Rubana Huq suggested that youth should be made aware of the environment issues.
Iqbal Abdullah Harun said courses on environment should be included in curriculum from class one to sensitize students to make them environment friendly.
Architect Iqbal Habib said only making law is not enough here; rather there should be regular auditing on what really is done every year.