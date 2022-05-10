Brazil deforestation shatters April record

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon last month shattered the record for April, destroying more than 1,000 square kilometres of the world's biggest rainforest, nearly double the previous high, according to official figures published Friday.

The record -- the third in four months -- is the latest damning statistic on the accelerating loss of the Amazon under president Jair Bolsonaro.

Satellite images show a total area of destroyed forest cover of 1,012.5 square kilometres (391 square miles) from April 1 to 29, with the last day of the month yet to be analysed, according to the Deter monitoring system run by the national space agency, INPE.