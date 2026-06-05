War, military pollution and empty climate oaths

It was at the Dubai Climate Summit that I first met senior journalist Rula Asaad. During our conversation, she said, ‘...Climate justice is impossible without ending war and genocide. Children are being killed unjustly in Gaza. Every aspect of war—from the manufacturing of weapons to the conduct of military operations—intensifies the risks of climate change. We must decide whether to reduce these risks or fuel them. Under the Paris Climate Agreement, we pledged to lower climate risks. Repeatedly forgetting those commitments is itself an injustice.’

Across the globe, the call to ‘demilitarize’ climate action by ending wars and genocide is growing louder. There have also been demands to redirect investment away from the military sector and towards ‘climate finance’.

Yet global leaders have failed to keep their promises. Instead, the ‘war market' continues to grow, becoming more volatile and prolonged. Every conflict triggers massive carbon emissions and environmental devastation. While staggering amounts of fresh water are consumed to produce military equipment, women and children in the slums and villages of the Global South wait for hours just to collect a single container of water.