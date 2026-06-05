World Environment Day: Climate risk, non-migration, and the invisible struggles of women

Both women and men are exposed to climate risks in Bangladesh. However, research consistently shows that the impacts of climate change are gender biased. While climate-vulnerable populations struggle to cope with recurring crises, climate change literature identifies ‘migration’ as one of the key adaptation strategies. Faced with escalating risks and livelihood uncertainties due to climate stressors, people move to nearby towns and cities, and sometimes to major urban centers, in search of livelihood opportunities and security.

Migration data reveal intense gendered pattern- migration is a more common phenomena for men, however women hardly migrate. Women often remain, or asked to be remained, in their ancestral homes, guarding the household, caring for family members, looking after elderly parents and carry the emotional bondage of family with the land and community. No matter how severe the climate risks is, women are often unauthorized to step the orbit of socially prescribed roles they are assigned to perform.