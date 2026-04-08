Women, climate justice, and the road ahead in Bangladesh

Climate injustice becomes most tragic when measured in lives lost. During the devastating 1991 cyclone, official records and research by the London School of Economics showed that women accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the 138,000 deaths. Women were about five times more likely to die than men, largely because social norms restricted mobility, limited access to warnings, and often prioritised men in rescue efforts. Although disaster preparedness has improved since then, gender gaps have not disappeared.

Later disasters show progress but also continuing inequality. Data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief show that Cyclone Sidr caused more than 3,400 deaths in 2007, while Cyclone Aila caused around 190 deaths in 2009. Reporting by gender has improved, yet global research published in Nature Climate Change confirms that women and girls remain more vulnerable during climate disasters in developing countries. Worldwide, UN Women reports that women and children can be up to fourteen times more likely to die in climate related disasters. These figures show that climate injustice has a strong gender dimension.

Health impacts deepen this inequality. A 2024 study in the Journal of Migration and Health explains how climate hazards in southwest coastal Bangladesh undermine women’s rights to health, water, safety, and livelihoods. In Mongla and Shyamnagar, more than 90 per cent of respondents reported more frequent cyclones and worsening salinity.