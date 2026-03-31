Opinion
Women’s empowerment and Bangladesh’s unfinished democratic promise
Each year on 8 March, International Women’s Day is marked with speeches, seminars, public pledges, and celebratory slogans. Government bodies, political leaders, and civil society organisations speak passionately about gender equality, empowerment, and progress. The day generates visibility and symbolic commitment. Yet when the ceremonies end, the urgency often fades, while the daily realities confronting women remain stubbornly unchanged.
This stark contrast between formal promises and lived experience raises a pressing question: beyond the rhetoric, how much genuine progress is being made for women’s rights and empowerment in Bangladesh.
Women’s socio-economic, cultural, and political empowerment remains one of the country’s most significant unfinished challenges. Over the years, Bangladesh has built an international reputation for supporting women’s development. It has constitutional guarantees of equality and is party to major global human rights agreements. On paper, this framework signals commitment. In practice, however, millions of women still navigate lives shaped by insecurity, exclusion, discrimination, and multiple forms of violence. The distance between legal recognition and everyday reality exposes a deep contradiction within the nation’s democratic and development journey (source: Constitution of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh).
Women politicians are frequently judged by appearance or personal life rather than ideas or performance. Derogatory and gendered attacks both online and offline normalise abuse and push many capable women away from public engagement
A recent incident illustrates this tension with painful clarity. Newly elected Member of Parliament Rumeen Farhana, daughter of language movement figure Oli Ahad, was reportedly attacked while visiting Shaheed Minar to pay tribute. The monument represents national sacrifice, collective memory, and civic dignity. Violence against a woman lawmaker in such a symbolic public space is not merely an isolated confrontation; it signals hostility toward women’s presence in political life and undermines democratic values. If an elected representative cannot safely participate in public commemorations, the message to ordinary women is deeply discouraging.
Political exclusion, public hostility, and democratic decline
Harassment and violence targeting women in politics reflect broader structural problems rooted in gender inequality and political intolerance. When women leaders are threatened, mocked, or attacked, the implicit message is that power remains a male domain. Women who enter public life often do so at personal and professional risk. This environment discourages participation in politics, activism, and leadership, weakening pluralism and accountability in democratic institutions.
Although reserved seats for women exist in Parliament, meaningful representation remains limited. Women are still underrepresented in directly contested elections. Political parties nominate relatively few female candidates, and many are placed in constituencies where winning is unlikely. As a result, representation becomes symbolic rather than substantive, limiting women’s influence on lawmaking and policy. Internal party structures further marginalise women, as nomination decisions, leadership pathways, and campaign resources are often controlled by male-dominated networks.
Sexist rhetoric compounds this exclusion. Women politicians are frequently judged by appearance or personal life rather than ideas or performance. Derogatory and gendered attacks both online and offline normalise abuse and push many capable women away from public engagement. Over time, this degrades political culture, narrows debate, and weakens democratic norms.
Legal commitments, constitutional guarantees, and persistent gaps
Bangladesh has committed internationally to eliminate discrimination against women by ratifying Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) under the United Nations framework. This treaty obliges states to ensure equality across political, economic, social, and cultural spheres. However, reservations to key provisions, especially those concerning equality in family life, marriage, and inheritance—have limited the treaty’s full effect (source: CEDAW text, United Nations).
These reservations sit uneasily beside constitutional principles that guarantee equality before the law, prohibit sex-based discrimination, and require equal opportunity in public life (source: Constitution of Bangladesh). The Constitution also permits affirmative measures for women and voids laws inconsistent with fundamental rights. Yet maintaining reservations to CEDAW Articles 2 and 16.1(c) weakens protections in personal and family matters, reinforcing economic dependence and social vulnerability.
Several Muslim-majority countries have taken different paths. Nations such as Turkey, Jordan, Tunisia, Lebanon, Yemen, and Kuwait have endorsed CEDAW without similar reservations and, in various degrees, reformed personal laws to strengthen women’s rights. Their experiences suggest that legal reform can be pursued in ways that respect cultural and religious contexts. Bangladesh’s slower pace reflects political hesitation rather than legal impossibility.
Violence, economic loss, and the national cost of inequality
Gender-based violence remains one of the most serious barriers to women’s empowerment. National surveys indicate that a large proportion of women experience physical, psychological, or sexual violence during their lifetimes, alongside growing risks of digital harassment (source: Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, Violence Against Women Survey). Beyond being a grave human rights violation, such violence carries heavy economic consequences.
Global research shows that violence against women costs countries an estimated 1.5–2% of annual GDP through lost productivity, healthcare expenses, legal costs, and increased demand for social services (source: UN Women, global cost estimates). Applied to Bangladesh’s economy, this represents billions of taka in preventable losses—resources that could otherwise fund education, healthcare, employment, and social protection. Long-term trauma also reduces women’s workforce participation, disrupts children’s schooling, and perpetuates intergenerational poverty.
These losses are especially striking given women’s economic contributions. In the ready-made garments sector alone, nearly four million women workers sustain households and national export earnings. Gender-responsive budgeting and development allocations have expanded, but a crucial question remains: do women workers receive fair wages, safe conditions, and adequate social protection?
Despite their central role, women’s labour is frequently undervalued. Many face wage disparities, job insecurity, and limited benefits, particularly in non-skilled and semi-skilled roles. Policy frameworks acknowledge women’s economic importance, yet improvements in workplace rights, pay equity, and recognition remain uneven.
Economic inequality further heightens vulnerability. Women are overrepresented in informal, low-paid, and insecure employment, leaving them more exposed during economic shocks, climate displacement, and rising living costs. Female-headed households face higher poverty risks due to limited asset ownership, restricted access to credit, and weaker safety nets. Persistent gender wage gaps, especially in manufacturing and informal sectors reduce household earnings and constrain national growth (source: International Labour Organization, gender wage gap reports).
Global labour studies consistently show that closing gender gaps in employment and wages can significantly increase GDP by raising productivity and strengthening household incomes (source: ILO). From this perspective, gender inequality is not only a moral concern but also a major development constraint. When women’s work remains underpaid and unprotected, the national economy bears the cost.
From symbolism to structural change
The reported attack on a woman MP at Shaheed Minar symbolises a wider contradiction. Women are celebrated as drivers of growth and social progress, yet often denied safety, dignity, and equal voice. Empowerment cannot remain seasonal or symbolic; it must be structural, enforceable, and continuous.
A meaningful path forward requires aligning commitments with action. Bangladesh can strengthen credibility by fully implementing CEDAW obligations, reconsidering reservations, and reforming personal and family laws in line with constitutional equality. Political parties can democratize internal processes, nominate more women in competitive constituencies, and enforce zero tolerance for sexist rhetoric and political violence. Economic justice calls for equal pay, safer workplaces, labour protections, and comprehensive social security for women workers. Violence against women must be treated as a national priority, centered on survivor support and accountability.
Women’s empowerment is inseparable from national progress. A country where women cannot participate freely, work safely, or lead without fear limits its own future. International Women’s Day should be more than ceremony; it should be a reminder that delayed equality delays development. Only when women’s rights are respected in law and practice across politics, workplaces, public spaces, and homes can Bangladesh truly fulfill its democratic promise.
* Shahiduzzaman is a freelance writer
* The views expressed here are the author's own.