Women’s empowerment and Bangladesh’s unfinished democratic promise

Harassment and violence targeting women in politics reflect broader structural problems rooted in gender inequality and political intolerance. When women leaders are threatened, mocked, or attacked, the implicit message is that power remains a male domain. Women who enter public life often do so at personal and professional risk. This environment discourages participation in politics, activism, and leadership, weakening pluralism and accountability in democratic institutions.

Although reserved seats for women exist in Parliament, meaningful representation remains limited. Women are still underrepresented in directly contested elections. Political parties nominate relatively few female candidates, and many are placed in constituencies where winning is unlikely. As a result, representation becomes symbolic rather than substantive, limiting women’s influence on lawmaking and policy. Internal party structures further marginalise women, as nomination decisions, leadership pathways, and campaign resources are often controlled by male-dominated networks.

Sexist rhetoric compounds this exclusion. Women politicians are frequently judged by appearance or personal life rather than ideas or performance. Derogatory and gendered attacks both online and offline normalise abuse and push many capable women away from public engagement. Over time, this degrades political culture, narrows debate, and weakens democratic norms.