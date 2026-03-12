Women’s rights in Bangladesh: Progress, power and accountability

Since the global recognition of International Women’s Day on 8 March, women’s rights have gained visibility worldwide. In Bangladesh, the day has fueled public debate, policy reforms, and civic mobilisation. Yet while celebrations and symbolic recognition have increased, structural inequality continues to shape women’s lived realities. The real question today is not whether progress has occurred, but whether that progress is deep, inclusive, and transformative.

Bangladesh often presents itself as a success story in gender development. Girls’ school enrollment has improved, women have entered the labor force in large numbers, particularly in the ready-made garment sector, and women have occupied the highest political offices for decades. Legal reforms addressing violence, trafficking, and workplace harassment have been enacted. These achievements are meaningful, but legal recognition, representation, and employment do not automatically translate into justice, power, or economic security.