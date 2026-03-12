Women’s rights in Bangladesh: Progress, power and accountability
Since the global recognition of International Women’s Day on 8 March, women’s rights have gained visibility worldwide. In Bangladesh, the day has fueled public debate, policy reforms, and civic mobilisation. Yet while celebrations and symbolic recognition have increased, structural inequality continues to shape women’s lived realities. The real question today is not whether progress has occurred, but whether that progress is deep, inclusive, and transformative.
Bangladesh often presents itself as a success story in gender development. Girls’ school enrollment has improved, women have entered the labor force in large numbers, particularly in the ready-made garment sector, and women have occupied the highest political offices for decades. Legal reforms addressing violence, trafficking, and workplace harassment have been enacted. These achievements are meaningful, but legal recognition, representation, and employment do not automatically translate into justice, power, or economic security.
Global experience shows that meaningful women’s rights and justice require deliberate legal reforms, accountable institutions, and active civil society advocacy. Iceland and Sweden have achieved gender equality in economic rights and protections against gender-based violence through comprehensive laws and state-supported programs. In Latin America, Argentina and Mexico advanced women’s political and reproductive rights via legal reforms and parity measures. In Africa, Rwanda and South Africa demonstrate how constitutional guarantees, post-conflict reforms, and independent judiciaries can increase women’s representation and protection. Similarly, our neighboring country Nepal shows that quotas and constitutional safeguards strengthen women’s legal and political status.
Bangladesh has also adopted multiple constitutional and legal provisions to promote gender equality. Articles 27, 28, 32, 65, and 66 guarantee equality before the law, protect women and children, and ensure participation in public life, while directive principles in Articles 14 and 19 guide social, economic, and political empowerment. Reserved parliamentary seats and supportive policies aim to expand women’s representation across sectors.
Bangladesh has shown that change is possible; the challenge now is to move from celebration to structural reform. Progress without power is incomplete. Justice without enforcement is fragile. Representation without influence is insufficient
Despite these frameworks, women in Bangladesh continue to face significant social, economic, and political barriers. Enforcement gaps, societal norms, and limited access to resources hinder the full realization of legal rights. While the legal foundation exists, meaningful gender justice requires implementation, societal change, and sustained advocacy. Lessons from global experience confirm that women’s empowerment is neither symbolic nor accidental; it results from intentional policies, inclusive institutions, and persistent commitment.
Rights framework versus lived reality
The Constitution of Bangladesh guarantees equality between women and men, and the country is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). Yet implementation gaps remain substantial. Laws exist, but enforcement is inconsistent. Survivors of violence often face social stigma, procedural delays, and limited access to justice, particularly rural and marginalized women. Public awareness must evolve from celebrating legal texts to demanding effective implementation and accountability.
Economic empowerment and structural limits
Women’s participation in the garment industry and informal enterprises has contributed to national economic growth, supported by institutions such as BRAC and Grameen Bank. Yet access to formal credit, land ownership, and productive assets remains unequal. Many women remain in low-wage, insecure work, and microcredit cannot replace structural reforms in asset distribution, financial inclusion, and decent work standards. Economic empowerment must also ensure nutrition security, as women’s income directly impacts household food quality and child development. Without targeted social protection policies, economic participation alone cannot break intergenerational poverty.
Climate justice as gender justice
Climate change exacerbates gender inequality in Bangladesh. Women in coastal and flood-prone areas face disproportionate burdens during cyclones, salinity intrusion, and displacement, increasing unpaid care work and vulnerability to exploitation. Despite their frontline role in adaptation and resilience, women remain underrepresented in climate decision-making and resource allocation. Climate justice must therefore include women’s leadership in planning, budgeting, and implementing adaptation strategies.
Political representation without substantive power
Although Bangladesh has seen women serve as prime ministers for extended periods, symbolic leadership has not automatically translated into broad-based empowerment. Reserved seats have increased numerical representation in parliament and local government, yet many women representatives lack real decision-making authority. Women’s organisations continue to advocate for direct elections for reserved seats, enforceable quotas, and at least 33 per cent representation. Representation without authority risks tokenism; influence and policy impact must now be the measure of progress.
Persistent social barriers
Despite improvements in girls’ education and mobility, early marriage, gender-based violence, and restrictive norms continue to limit autonomy. Women from ethnic minorities, with disabilities, or displaced by climate change face layered discrimination. Public campaigns often celebrate empowerment narratives without challenging deep-rooted patriarchal attitudes. Sustainable change requires engaging men, religious leaders, educators, and youth to shift social norms.
The invisible economy of unpaid work
Unpaid care work remains largely unrecognised. Women spend hours on domestic responsibilities that sustain households and the broader economy. Without policy attention to childcare, eldercare, and social protection for caregivers, women’s full economic participation remains constrained. Recognition, reduction, and redistribution of unpaid work must become a public demand, not just an academic discussion.
From symbolism to sustained action
International Women’s Day has increased visibility of women’s issues, but awareness must translate into accountability. Citizens, civil society, media, and policymakers must ask critical questions: Are laws enforced? Are budgets gender-responsive? Are women meaningfully included in decision-making? Women’s rights are central to democratic governance, economic resilience, and national stability. Bangladesh has shown that change is possible; the challenge now is to move from celebration to structural reform. Progress without power is incomplete. Justice without enforcement is fragile. Representation without influence is insufficient. Achieving women’s rights in practice requires policy commitments, public pressure, civic engagement, and continuous monitoring.
* The author is a freelance writer