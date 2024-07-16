British Council to host documentary premiere, exhibition on marine environment
The premiere of the documentary on sawfish, "Khatak: The Story of an Unknown Giant," and the inauguration of a three-day-long exhibition titled "Rays of Hope," celebrating the marine megafauna of the Bay of Bengal by Bengal Elasmo Lab, University of Dhaka, is set to take place on Thursday, 18 July 2024, at 4:00 pm at the British Council premises in Dhaka.
As part of the knowledge dissemination of evidence-based studies, Bengal Elasmo Lab, in collaboration with the British Council, urges everyone, especially youth, to come, learn about and help protect marine ecosystems and species while building community resilience.
Alifa Bintha Haque, the founder of Bengal Elasmo Lab and an associate professor for the department of zoology, University of Dhaka, is the British Council's Study UK Alumni Award 2023-24 finalists in the Science and Sustainability category and Commonwealth Scholar.
She said, "At its core, conservation is about people's choices in nature and oceans. This event strives to connect individuals with endangered megafauna such as sharks, rays, and the largetooth sawfish, igniting meaningful discussions and pathways to safeguard them for future generations."
The documentary about endangered marine fauna, the largetooth sawfish, will premiere on 18 July 2024. It will be followed by the inauguration of a three-day-long photo exhibition reflecting the mysteries of our ocean.
Shannon West, director Bangladesh, British Council, said, “We are delighted to host a programme to raise awareness about protecting the marine ecosystem and species, organised by Bengal Elasmo Lab. We commend Alifa Bintha Haque, founder of Bengal Elasmo Lab and a finalist in our Study UK alumni program for 2023-24, for her outstanding contributions to marine ecosystem conservation and the country's development. Her achievements are a testament to the British Council's commitment to supporting action and raising awareness of sustainability, fostering connections and building trust between the UK and countries like Bangladesh.”
During the opening day, a panel discussion session will be held with esteemed panellists focusing on the topic of "Species Conservation in a Global South Country." This discussion will touch upon various global challenges, including the importance of marine fauna, fisheries, and fisher communities in fostering sustainable and just socioeconomic conditions and the impact of incorporating evidence-based research with community engagement for effective conservation.
At this event, the spotlight will be on the largetooth sawfish, a globally critically endangered species facing severe threats like habitat degradation and overfishing in our coastal zones of Bangladesh. Through this documentary, people will learn about the challenges of working with threatened animals, including the impact of bycatch and the importance of awareness among fishers.
The exhibition "Rays of Hope" will be open for three days (18-21 July) to promote ocean literacy and its conservation to all.
Shefali Begum, Chair, department of zoology, University of Dhaka, will inaugurate the exhibition. This exhibition will feature striking photographs that showcase conservation efforts and highlight the beauty and importance of these marine creatures. Visitors will be able to connect with the timeless beauty of our coasts, their residents, their livelihoods, and pastimes while standing in the heart of Dhaka city.
With the "Sustainable Sea for Fish and Fisher's mission," Bengal Elasmo Lab is dedicated to protecting sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal through innovative science and community involvement. To celebrate the Bay of Bengal, they are excited to tell stories and make a difference by learning, sharing, and acting for a sustainable ocean future, funded by Save Our Seas Foundation and supported by Ruth Leeney.