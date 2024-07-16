British Council to host documentary premiere, exhibition on marine environment

The premiere of the documentary on sawfish, "Khatak: The Story of an Unknown Giant," and the inauguration of a three-day-long exhibition titled "Rays of Hope," celebrating the marine megafauna of the Bay of Bengal by Bengal Elasmo Lab, University of Dhaka, is set to take place on Thursday, 18 July 2024, at 4:00 pm at the British Council premises in Dhaka.

As part of the knowledge dissemination of evidence-based studies, Bengal Elasmo Lab, in collaboration with the British Council, urges everyone, especially youth, to come, learn about and help protect marine ecosystems and species while building community resilience.

Alifa Bintha Haque, the founder of Bengal Elasmo Lab and an associate professor for the department of zoology, University of Dhaka, is the British Council's Study UK Alumni Award 2023-24 finalists in the Science and Sustainability category and Commonwealth Scholar.