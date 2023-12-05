Cold wave likely to hit parts of country late December

Mild to moderate cold wave may sweep over parts of the country in late December, according to Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD).
Chilly weather is yet to sweep over Dhaka and elsewhere in the country except several districts in far-north.
The BMD said weather was warmer in November and temperature may remain slightly above the normal in December, but may drop by 1-2 degree Celsius this month.
In its one month outlook for December, the BMD forecast day and night temperature may remain relatively high throughout the month and also fall gradually. Mild to moderate cold wave may sweep over parts of the country at the end of the month.
Meanwhile, the sky remained cloudy in Dhaka and other places of the country since Tuesday morning. It also drizzled in some places of the capital in the impact cyclone ‘Michaung’.
BMD meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said the sky may remain cloudy due to the impact of cyclone ‘Michaung’ over the country on Tuesday and it may drizzle at various places.
Rainfall may increase in various places of the country, mostly in southern regions, on Wednesday, and temperature may fall by 2-3 degree Celsius after the rainfall, he added
Cyclone ‘Michaung’ might cross the Andhra Pradesh coast of India on Tuesday. It lied over the same area and was centred at 6:00 am Tuesday about 1,530 km Southwest of Chattogram port, 1,500 km Southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1,345 km Southwest of Mongla port-and 1375 km Southwest of Payra port.
Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra were advised to keep hoisted distant warning signal no. two.
Meteorologists predict chilly weather is likely after the impact of Cyclone ‘Michaung’. Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid said, “Temperature may fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius after this cloudy weather and rainfall, and a cold weather will be felt relatively more.”
The country’s highest temperature was recorded at 31.6 degree Celsius at Sandip and Sitakunda and lowest temperature at 13.5 degree Celsius in Panchagarh.