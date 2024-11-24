COP29 falls short of expectations, ends in disappointment

As a result, on one hand, the developed world is refusing to pay for the damage caused by climate change. On the other hand, they are not committing to reducing carbon emissions to mitigate further damage.

Some countries, including those in colder regions of Europe and the United Kingdom, are discussing increasing their pledges to reduce carbon emissions and contribute more funds. However, it remains uncertain whether these contributions will come as state aid, loans, or part of regular foreign aid.

Ziaul Haque, a member of Bangladesh's climate change negotiating team who participated in the Baku conference, told Prothom Alo that despite many disappointments, there was some progress at the conference. At the last minute, the fund was increased.

According to Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, climate-vulnerable developing countries like Bangladesh will receive priority in the climate change fund. As a result, Bangladesh must strengthen its preparations to access this funding. According to the declaration from the President of COP29, developing countries must be given greater priority in the ambitious climate fund targets.

The demand for financing of USD 1.3 trillion annually by 2035, through joint initiatives from the public and private sectors, must be taken seriously.

Emeritus Professor Ainun Nishat of BRAC University, who participated in the Baku conference, told Prothom Alo that the amount of money in the UN Climate Fund needs to be increased.

To achieve this, Bangladesh must be more vocal, which is essential. However, it is equally important to emphasise that, in order to secure projects from the fund, Bangladesh must significantly improve its efficiency. A process needs to be established for preparing and implementing project proposals, along with ensuring transparency.