World reaches $300b climate finance deal

The world approved a bitterly negotiated climate deal Sunday but poorer nations most at the mercy of worsening disasters dismissed a $300 billion a year pledge from wealthy historic polluters as insultingly low.

After two exhausting weeks of chaotic bargaining and sleepless nights, nearly 200 nations banged through the contentious finance pact in the early hours in a sports stadium in Azerbaijan.

But the applause had barely subsided in Baku when India delivered a full-throated rejection of the dollar-figure just agreed.

"The amount that is proposed to be mobilised is abysmally poor. It's a paltry sum," said Indian delegate Chandni Raina.