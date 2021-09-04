China premier urges major powers to 'take responsibility' for environment

"The international community must use unprecedented determination and action to promote the construction of a beautiful world in which humanity is in harmony with nature," he added.
China has been promoting the concept of ‘harmony with nature’ and the use of ‘nature-based solutions’ as it prepares to host global negotiations on a new biodiversity accord, set to get underway in the southwestern city of Kunming in October.
Beijing submitted a draft Kunming Declaration to international partners last week, which included several slogans and concepts now being promoted by China's ruling Communist Party.
US climate envoy John Kerry held two days of talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, in Tianjin this week, urging Chinese leaders to ensure that politics was kept out of climate change discussions.
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told Kerry that climate "cannot be separated" from the wider diplomatic issues between the two countries.