China, US agree on need for stronger climate commitments

China and the United States agree that stronger pledges to fight climate change should be introduced before a new round of international talks at the end of the year, the two countries said in a joint statement on 18 April.

The statement came after a two-day meeting between Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and his US counterpart, John Kerry, in Shanghai started on 15 April, China's environment ministry said.

"The United States and China are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis," their joint statement said. The two countries will continue to discuss "concrete actions in the 2020s to reduce emissions aimed at keeping the Paris Agreement-aligned temperature limit within reach."