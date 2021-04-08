Climate Challenge: Kerry due Friday to have discussions with Bangladesh

John Kerry, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, is scheduled to arrive here on Friday on a brief visit during which Bangladesh will convey its priority issues on the climate front.

Kerry, now in India on a four-day visit, will hand over the US president’s invitation to prime minister Sheikh Hasina in person to attend the “Leaders Summit on Climate” to be held on 22 and 23 April virtually.

Kerry is looking forward to “meaningful discussions” with prime minister Sheikh Hasina, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and others during his stay in Dhaka on how to tackle the climate crisis.

“In Dhaka, Special Presidential Envoy Kerry will meet representatives from the government of Bangladesh and key development and international partners,” a State Department spokesperson told UNB.

As the president of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and the Vulnerable Twenty Group of Finance Ministers, Bangladesh plays a leading role in combating climate change, the spokesperson said.