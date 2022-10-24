Signal no. 7 for Mongla-Payra, signal no. 6 for Ctg-Cox’s Bazar

The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist danger signal no. 7 while Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar danger signal no. 6 instead of local cautionary signal number 4, reports UNB.

It is likely to intensify further, move in a north-northwesterly direction and cross Barishal-Chattogram coast near Khepupara by Tuesday early morning, according to the latest bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.