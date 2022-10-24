Signal no. 7 for Mongla-Payra, signal no. 6 for Ctg-Cox’s Bazar

Besides, the low-lying areas of coastal Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar districts and their offshore islands and Char areas are likely to be inundated by the wind driven surge, 5-8 feet higher than the normal astronomical tide.
‘Sitrang’ over east-central Bay and adjoining west central Bay moved northwards over the same area and was centred early today.
It was centered about 590 km southwest of Chattogram port, 535 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 525 km south-southwest of Mongla port, and 495 km south-southwest of Payra port, at 6.00am on Monday.
The coastal district of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and three others offshore islands will come under danger signal 7.
Besides, the river ports of these districts have been advised to hoist danger signal no. 3.
The coastal districts of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar and three others offshore islands will come under danger signal no. 6 as well.
North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh are likely to experience gusty or squally winds of 50-60 kph.
There might be heavy rainfall at many places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet division in next 48 hours commencing from 10.00am Monday.
Due to this heavy rainfall, there might be landslides in the hilly areas of Chattogram.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88kph in gusts or squalls, it added. Sea will remain very rough near the eye of the cyclone.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.