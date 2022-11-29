Great Barrier Reef risks 'in danger' World Heritage listing

Australia's Great Barrier Reef should be added to a list of "in danger" World Heritage sites, according to UN experts who have warned the fading wonder has been "significantly impacted" by climate change.

A UNESCO-tasked report on Monday said that warming seas and agricultural pollution had put the reef at risk, and that its resilience had been "substantially compromised".

The Great Barrier Reef is one of Australia's premier tourist drawcards, and putting it on the in-danger list could substantially tarnish its international allure.

After intense lobbying, Australia's previous conservative government managed to keep the reef off the list in the summer of 2021.