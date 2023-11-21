Antarctic ozone hole getting deeper in mid-spring: Research

The hole in the Antarctic ozone layer has been getting deeper in mid-spring over the last two decades, despite a global ban on chemicals that deplete Earth's shield from deadly solar radiation, new research suggested Tuesday.

The ozone layer 11 to 40 kilometres (seven to 25 miles) above Earth's surface filters out most of the Sun's ultraviolet radiation, which can cause skin cancer and cataracts.

From the mid-1970s, chemicals called chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) -- once widely used in aerosols and refrigerators -- were found to be reducing ozone levels, creating annual holes largely over the Antarctica region.

The 1987 Montreal Protocol, which banned CFCs in a bid to close the hole, is considered a success story for international environmental cooperation.